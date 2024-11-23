



India and Russia have recently reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties during the 22nd Working Group Meeting on Military Technical Cooperation, held on November 22, 2024, in New Delhi. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to enhance their longstanding military partnership.





The discussions centred around enhancing military-technical cooperation, which has been a cornerstone of the India-Russia relationship for decades. Both nations expressed satisfaction with their regular defence interactions and joint military exercises, indicating a robust framework for future collaboration.





The meeting underscored the importance of joint projects in defence manufacturing and technology transfer. There was an emphasis on increasing participation from Russian businesses in India's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.





Both sides agreed to hold further discussions and meetings to explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in areas such as aerospace and naval defence. The next round of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation is scheduled for the second half of 2024 in Moscow.





The leaders reiterated their commitment to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," highlighting the mutual trust and understanding that underpins their relationship. This partnership is increasingly viewed through the lens of global multipolarity, where both nations aim to navigate complex geopolitical challenges together.



