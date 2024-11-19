



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on November 18, 2024, during the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This meeting focused on several critical issues, primarily the recent progress in border disengagement between India and China.





Jaishankar highlighted the advancements made in disengaging military forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. He noted that both sides acknowledged this progress and discussed the next steps to further improve bilateral relations.





The two ministers exchanged views on enhancing cooperation and addressing ongoing challenges in their relationship. This dialogue comes after a recent agreement that allowed both nations to resume patrolling activities in certain areas after a prolonged hiatus.





The meeting also included discussions on broader global issues, reflecting the interconnected nature of international relations today.





This encounter follows a previous meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize ties after years of tension stemming from border disputes that began in 2020.







