



Elon Musk-owned Space X successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s communication satellite GSAT-N2 from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on 18-Nov-2024. The advanced communication satellite was launched using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.





The event marks the first of many commercial collaborations between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX.





Launch Details





- Rocket Used: Falcon 9 - Launch Location: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida - Launch Time: 12:01 AM IST (1:31 PM EST) - Satellite Weight: 4,700 kilograms





The GSAT-N2, also known as GSAT-20, is designed to enhance India's communication infrastructure. It will provide:





- Broadband services to remote areas

- In-flight internet connectivity for passenger aircraft, a newly permitted service in Indian airspace





Technical Specifications





- Data Transmission Capacity: 48 Gbps - User Beams: 32 total, including: - 8 narrow spot beams over Northeast India - 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of the country - Operational Life: Expected to last 14 years





This launch is particularly noteworthy because ISRO's own rockets, such as the LVM-3, can only carry payloads up to 4,000 kg. The GSAT-N2's weight necessitated the use of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which has a proven track record for heavy payloads. This collaboration signifies a shift in ISRO's approach to launching heavier satellites, moving away from reliance on European launch services and embracing commercial partnerships with companies like SpaceX.





"This homegrown satellite when operational will fill that big hole of in-flight Internet connectivity that exists over India on the world Internet map," said Dr M Sankaran, Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.





"This is India's highest throughput satellite and the only one operating exclusively in the much sought-after Ka-band," said Dr Sankaran.







