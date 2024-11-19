Prime Minister Modi meets with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen G20 Brazil





Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant diplomatic interactions during the first day of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, which took place on November 18, 2024. His meetings included discussions with leaders from various countries, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening global ties.





Interactions with World Leaders: PM Modi met with several prominent figures, including:





Joe Biden, the outgoing President of the United States, where he expressed delight in their meeting.





Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, describing their interaction as wonderful.





Pedro Sanchez, President of Spain, with whom he shared a warm exchange following Sanchez's recent visit to India.





Other leaders included Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Modi also interacted with leaders from Egypt, Portugal, Indonesia and South Korea, among others.





In his address at the summit, PM Modi highlighted the disproportionate impact of global crises—such as food, fuel, and fertilizer shortages—on countries in the Global South. He called for G20 nations to prioritize solutions to these pressing challenges. His remarks echoed India's ongoing efforts to combat hunger and poverty domestically and internationally.





The Prime Minister's discussions spanned various topics, including defence, trade, technology, and cultural exchanges. He emphasized India's role in global food security and its contributions to humanitarian assistance in Africa. Modi's engagements aimed to reinforce India's position as a key player in addressing global challenges.





PM Modi's interactions on the first day of the G20 Summit underscored India's proactive approach to international diplomacy and its commitment to fostering collaborative solutions for global issues.







