



Purdue University has recently announced significant expansions in its academic partnerships with India, focusing on education and semiconductor technology. This initiative includes the establishment of two new Centres: the Centre for Education and Engagement in India and a U.S.-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.





Centre for Education and Engagement: Aimed at enhancing educational ties and opportunities between Purdue and Indian institutions.





U.S.-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors: This Centre will focus on advancing semiconductor research and education, supported by both U.S. and Indian governments.





Plans are underway for joint degree offerings, which will facilitate collaborative educational programs between Purdue and Indian universities.





The initiative aims to bolster alumni engagement, fostering a network of graduates who can contribute to both countries' technological advancements.





The plans were unveiled during a public forum featuring Indiana Senator Todd Young and U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, highlighting the importance of these partnerships in strengthening U.S.-India relations.





Purdue's relationship with India spans over 125 years, beginning with its first Indian students. This new phase aims to leverage Purdue's strengths in semiconductor education, particularly through its comprehensive Semiconductor Degrees Program launched in May 2022, which includes various degrees and credentials tailored to meet industry needs. The university is also actively involved in initiatives like the CHIPS Act, aimed at enhancing semiconductor manufacturing capabilities within the U.S..





This expansion not only reflects Purdue's commitment to global education but also positions it as a pivotal player in the evolving semiconductor landscape, aligning with international efforts to improve workforce development in this critical sector.







