



US President-elect Donald Trump has officially appointed Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary, a decision announced on November 15, 2024. At just 27 years old, Leavitt will become the youngest individual to hold this position in U.S. history, surpassing Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he served under President Nixon in 1969.





Leavitt previously served as the National Press Secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and has experience in the Trump administration as an Assistant Press Secretary during his first term from 2017 to 2021. Trump praised her for her effective communication skills, stating, "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again" .





In her new role, Leavitt will replace Karine Jean-Pierre when Trump is inaugurated on January 20, 2025. Her appointment comes as part of a broader effort by Trump to finalize his cabinet ahead of his upcoming presidency, which includes other notable nominations such as Steven Cheung as White House Communications Director and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services.





Leavitt's political journey began with a summer internship in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence while she was in college. She later worked as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has been nominated by Trump to be the UN Ambassador. In 2022, she ran for a congressional seat in New Hampshire but was defeated after winning the Republican primary.







