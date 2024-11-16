



The Nirbhay cruise missile program has faced significant challenges and setbacks since its inception, leading to widespread scrutiny and criticism. This missile program exemplified the challenges faced by India's defence research initiatives. The frequency of failures has led to scepticism regarding its viability as a strategic asset. As India continues to enhance its military capabilities, the future of the Nirbhay program remains uncertain amid calls for accountability and efficiency within the defence sector.





Overview of Failures





The Nirbhay missile, designed as a subsonic land-attack cruise missile with a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers, has undergone multiple test launches since its first flight in March 2013. Out of four tests conducted by late 2016, three were deemed failures. The December 2016 test was particularly notable as the missile had to be destroyed mid-air after it veered off course shortly after launch.





The failures have been attributed to various technical problems, including issues with the flight control software and navigation systems. Reports indicated that the missile deviated from its intended flight path due to hardware malfunctions. In some instances, the missile's booster engine functioned correctly, but subsequent phases failed to maintain stability.





Public And Media Reaction





The repeated failures of the Nirbhay missile have drawn considerable media attention and public ridicule. Analysts and commentators have questioned the necessity of the Nirbhay program given India's existing capabilities with the BrahMos missile, which is already operational and offers superior performance. The juxtaposition of these two programs has fuelled debates about India's defence priorities and technological capabilities.





What Specific Hardware Issues Were Identified In The Nirbhay Missile





The Nirbhay cruise missile has faced multiple failures attributed to specific hardware issues, which have been identified through various test launches.





The Nirbhay missile has experienced issues with its propulsion system. In several tests, including a notable failure in October 2020, the missile's engine encountered technical snags shortly after launch. Specifically, during one of the tests, the missile could only fly for eight minutes before it had to be aborted due to engine problems, which were not detailed further by officials.





Reports indicated that there have been reliability issues with certain hardware components of the missile. A senior DRDO official acknowledged that the failures were linked to hardware elements, emphasizing that these reliability concerns needed thorough investigation and rectification.





The flight control computer has been another area of concern. Previous tests have revealed glitches in this system, which have prevented the missile from maintaining its intended flight path and altitude. For instance, during a failed test in December 2016, the missile deviated from its course shortly after take-off due to late deployment of its wings, which is critical for maintaining low-altitude flight.





The Nirbhay is a two-stage missile that initially uses a solid-fuel rocket motor before switching to a turbojet engine for cruising. Problems have arisen during this transition phase, affecting the missile's ability to stabilize and continue its flight as designed. In some instances, the new indigenous Small Turbo Fan Engine (STEF) called "Manik Engine" failed to reach the necessary power levels after the initial booster phase, leading to deviations from its path.





The introduction of new engines and systems has also been problematic. For example, during tests involving the STEF engine, there were indications that it had not cleared ground tests adequately prior to being tested in flight scenarios. This lack of thorough pre-flight testing may have contributed to subsequent failures.





GRAND SUCCESS: Overcoming Setbacks





DRDO has made tremendous progress in overcoming setbacks and successfully proved the technology and reliability required for the Nirbhay missile program. The Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile, abbreviated as ITCM, is based on Nirbhay missile but uses locally developed Small Turbo Fan Engine (STFE), also known as Manik Engine from Gas Turbine Research Establishment. The ITCM is a technology demonstrator program to validate the capability of STFE, upgraded radio frequency (RF) seekers, and other subsystems. The main objective of this program to achieve 100% indigenous contents in the cruise missile.





To address the challenges faced by the Nirbhay program, DRDO implemented several strategic changes:





Following the failures, DRDO conducted a thorough analysis of the missile's design and components. This included identifying faults in the inertial navigation system and making necessary adjustments to improve reliability.





A significant shift occurred with the introduction of an indigenous Small Turbo Fan Engine (STEF), which replaced the previously used Russian engine. This development aimed to enhance performance and reduce dependency on foreign technology. However, initial tests of this new engine also faced issues that led to further refinements.





DRDO adopted a more incremental approach to testing. After a successful test in 2019 where Nirbhay demonstrated its capabilities over a distance of 650 kilometers, subsequent tests were planned with careful monitoring of all systems involved.





Successful Testing





The culmination of these efforts was seen in later tests where Nirbhay successfully demonstrated its capabilities:





21 FEB 2023 was a successful flight. This was the fifth ITCM trial. This missile was fitted with an upgraded radio frequency seeker and the indigenous Manik engine.





Once again the missile was tested following the previous test in FEB 2023. The missile attained a range of 402km. This was the first SLCM trial.





18 APR 2024 was a success. This was the sixth ITCM trial. The missile displayed very low altitude sea-skimming flight and used way point navigation to follow the intended course. The Manik STFE has proven to be dependable, as demonstrated by this successful flight test. To provide improved and dependable performance, the missile was additionally outfitted with updated avionics and software. The missile was followed by one of IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet to study the performance of the missile. This marked the beginning of the development of the anti-ship missile variant.





12 NOV 2024 This latest test was also a success. This was the first LRLACM trial. “The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation,” DRDO said in a statement. The performance of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) was monitored by several range sensors like radar, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path, the statement said. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force.





As of recent reports, DRDO has indicated that the Nirbhay missile is nearing operational readiness, with plans for further tests to ensure it meets all military specifications before full induction into service.





Through rigorous redesign efforts, indigenous technological advancements, and careful incremental testing, DRDO has successfully navigated past failures of the Nirbhay cruise missile program. The organization is now positioned to enhance India's strategic capabilities with this advanced weapon system.







