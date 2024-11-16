



Israel Intensifies Air Strikes: Israel has ramped up its air strikes on Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Beirut. On Friday, Israeli air assaults flattened five buildings, marking the fourth consecutive day of bombardment in the area, which has resulted in significant destruction but no reported casualties due to prior evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military.





Concurrently, Lebanese officials are reviewing a ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson. This proposal aims for a 60-day cessation of hostilities and includes provisions for the redeployment of Lebanese troops along the border. The Lebanese government is reportedly optimistic about Hezbollah's acceptance of the terms, with an official response expected by Monday.





Iran has expressed its backing for any decisions made by Lebanon regarding the ceasefire talks, indicating a desire to see an end to hostilities that have severely affected Hezbollah. Iranian official Ali Larijani emphasized that Tehran does not seek to undermine U.S. efforts but supports Lebanon's sovereignty and its adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs military engagements in the region.





The ongoing conflict has displaced over one million individuals in Lebanon and resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating more than 3,440 deaths since October 2023. The situation remains dire as humanitarian needs escalate amid continuous military operations.





Despite the intensified military actions, there are indications that diplomatic efforts may be gaining traction. Israeli officials suggest that this might be the most favourable moment for a ceasefire since the conflict began, although scepticism remains regarding the likelihood of a lasting agreement.







