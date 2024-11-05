Shri Sushant Sareen is a renowned and respected foreign affairs experts in the country

Sushant Sareen, a foreign affairs expert, has commented on the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, which coincided with an Indian High Commission consular camp. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of the attack reflects a broader concern regarding the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada. Sareen emphasized that such acts are indicative of a deteriorating relationship between India and Canada, suggesting that Canadian authorities bear responsibility for the environment that allows these incidents to occur.





In his remarks, Sareen stated, "PM Modi is also pointing finger at Canadian authorities," indicating that the Indian government expects Canada to uphold diplomatic norms and ensure the safety of its diplomats. He criticized the Canadian government's handling of the situation and suggested that India's traditional diplomatic approaches may no longer be effective, calling for a reassessment of strategies in light of escalating tensions between the two nations.





Modi's statement on social media condemned the "deliberate attack" and described attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats as "cowardly." He urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. Sareen's analysis underscores a growing frustration within India regarding Canada's actions and their implications for bilateral relations.







