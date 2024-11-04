



Former Canadian Minister Ujjal Dosanjh has sharply criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, labelling him an "idiot" in terms of his understanding of Sikh issues in Canada. This statement was made during a conversation with Donna Kennedy-Glans, published in the National Post, where Dosanjh discussed the complexities surrounding Sikh extremism and the Khalistan movement in Canada.





Dosanjh argues that Trudeau has failed to grasp that the majority of Sikhs in Canada are secular and do not support the Khalistani separatist movement. He emphasizes that many Sikhs are afraid to speak out against Khalistani extremists due to fears of violence and intimidation, stating, "a silent majority of the Sikhs do not want to have anything to do with Khalistan".





He asserts that Khalistani supporters have gained control over many gurdwaras (Sikh temples) in Canada, leading to a public perception that equates all Sikhs with Khalistani extremists. Dosanjh believes this misrepresentation is a direct consequence of Trudeau's handling of the situation.





Dosanjh criticizes Trudeau for prioritizing political optics over genuine understanding, suggesting that Trudeau's approach aims to please certain factions within his party rather than addressing the broader implications for Canadian society. He recalls a past discussion with Trudeau where he expressed concerns about identity politics and the need for shared values among Canadians.





The Khalistan movement, which advocates for a separate Sikh homeland in India, has seen a resurgence in Canada, complicating diplomatic relations between Canada and India. Dosanjh links this rise to Trudeau's perceived negligence regarding the complexities of Sikh identity and community dynamics.





Dosanjh's remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of extremism within Canadian communities, highlighting tensions that have arisen from recent violent incidents linked to Sikh separatists.







