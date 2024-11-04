



The 15th edition of Exercise "Vajra Prahar" commenced on November 4, 2024, at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA. This joint military exercise involves Special Forces from both India and the United States and is scheduled to run until November 22, 2024. The Indian Army contingent consists of 45 personnel from its Special Forces units, while the US Army is represented by its Green Berets.





The primary goal of Exercise Vajra Prahar is to improve military collaboration between India and the US, focusing on interoperability and the exchange of special operations tactics.





The exercise will involve training in various critical areas including:





Joint Team Mission Planning Reconnaissance Missions Utilization of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Execution of Special Operations Coordination of air support through Joint Terminal Attack Controllers Psychological Warfare tactics





This exercise is part of a broader effort to strengthen military ties between India and the US, showcasing their commitment to addressing global security challenges collaboratively. The previous edition of Vajra Prahar took place in December 2023 at Umroi, Meghalaya, marking this as the second joint exercise of 2024 following Exercise Yudh Abhyas held in Rajasthan earlier in September.





Exercise Vajra Prahar serves as a platform for both nations to refine their operational capabilities and foster camaraderie among their forces, which is essential for future joint missions.







