



Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on French aircraft and defence industries to consider establishing manufacturing bases in India. This appeal was made during a recent address, where Goyal emphasized the growing opportunities within India's aviation sector, which has seen significant expansion and development in recent years.





Goyal urged French companies to explore manufacturing in India, highlighting the country's burgeoning aviation market as a prime location for investment and production.





The bilateral trade between India and France reached approximately $15 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, indicating a robust economic relationship that could be further enhanced through increased cooperation in aerospace and defence sectors.





The minister noted that India has been actively working on strengthening its defence capabilities through collaborations with various countries, including France. He mentioned ongoing projects such as the purchase of Rafale aircraft and other defence technologies that underscore the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Goyal's comments reflect a broader strategy to position India as a key player in the global aerospace industry, suggesting that French firms could leverage India's skilled workforce and growing market to enhance their operations.





This initiative aligns with India's goal of becoming a significant hub for aircraft manufacturing and defence production, fostering stronger ties with France in these critical sectors.







