



In order to foster collaboration between the Armed Forces and industry, a key event – Defence Partnership Days – will be organised jointly by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review, on 28 - 29 November 2024, in New Delhi. The event is designed to bridge government and business stakeholders, and to facilitate strategic engagements through a series of targeted business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, will inaugurate the event along with Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjeev Kumar.





Over 200 companies and 100 officers from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, dealing with technology and procurement will participate in the event. In addition, an exhibition by 75 companies will be organized to showcase what the industry has to offer for building the nation’s defence capabilities.





Prime Contractors, OEMs, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Service Providers, MSMEs, Start-ups, Industry Associations and Investors will gather to interact with Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces procurement officers, including DRDO and Coast Guard officers, as well to have B2B meetings. It will be primarily an opportunity to meet key nodal and project officers dealing with procurement, indigenisation, Make-1, Make-2, Import Substitution, Problem Statements, GSQRs, RFIs, RFPs and design & development to seek and offer solutions to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces and also to expand the boundaries of their own businesses.







