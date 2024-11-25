Gaganyaan's Unmanned Mission May Go To Space Next March, ISRO Ships To Track From Pacific, Atlantic Oceans
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the Gaganyaan unmanned mission, which is anticipated to launch in March 2025. This mission marks a significant step in India's efforts to establish a human spaceflight program.
To ensure effective monitoring and communication during the mission, ISRO plans to deploy two ships equipped with tracking and telemetry systems. These vessels will be stationed at strategic observation points in the Pacific Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean. The ships will facilitate real-time communication and data transfer, crucial for the success of the mission.
The unmanned mission is tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2025, although it could occur anytime between that date and August 31, 2025.
Two ships will be dispatched—one to the Pacific Ocean and another to the North Atlantic Ocean. Each ship will carry a team of eight ISRO scientists who will operate equipment to support the mission.
The scientists aboard the ships deployed for India's Gaganyaan unmanned mission will play a crucial role in monitoring and supporting the mission's objectives. Here’s how they will contribute:
Key Contributions of Scientists On The Ships
Monitoring Equipment: Each ship will be equipped with advanced scientific instruments, including a shipborne terminal (SBT), electronic equipment, and MV-SAT antennas. The scientists will oversee the deployment and operation of this equipment to ensure effective communication and data collection during the mission.
Real-Time Data Transmission: The scientists will establish hybrid communication circuits linking the ships to ISRO's control centres in Bangalore. This setup is essential for real-time monitoring and data transmission, which was successfully implemented during previous missions like Chandrayaan-3.
Dynamic Positioning Support: The ships will utilise a dynamic positioning system to maintain their location at the observation points in the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans. Scientists will manage this system to ensure that the ships remain stable during critical phases of the mission, allowing for accurate tracking of the spacecraft.
Mission Coordination: A team of eight ISRO scientists on each ship will coordinate daily operations, including equipment checks and data collection activities. They will operate the equipment while en route to the observation points, ensuring everything is functioning correctly before the mission begins.
Post-Mission Analysis: After the mission, data collected during the flight will be analysed by these scientists to assess the performance of various systems and contribute to future missions, including the planned manned flight in 2026.
This unmanned flight is a critical step towards a subsequent manned mission planned for 2026. Four astronauts are currently undergoing training for this future mission, which will involve a three-day journey to orbit Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 km.
Key Details of The Gaganyaan Mission
Launch Date: Expected in March 2025.
Purpose: To test various technologies and systems for future crewed missions.
Tracking Support: Ships will support telemetry, tracking, and command operations from two locations: Pacific Ocean, North Atlantic Ocean
This initiative not only enhances ISRO's capabilities in space exploration but also demonstrates India's commitment to advancing its space technology and infrastructure.
