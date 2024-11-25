The unmanned mission is tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2025, although it could occur anytime between that date and August 31, 2025.

Two ships will be dispatched—one to the Pacific Ocean and another to the North Atlantic Ocean. Each ship will carry a team of eight ISRO scientists who will operate equipment to support the mission.

The scientists aboard the ships deployed for India's Gaganyaan unmanned mission will play a crucial role in monitoring and supporting the mission's objectives. Here’s how they will contribute:





Key Contributions of Scientists On The Ships





Monitoring Equipment: Each ship will be equipped with advanced scientific instruments, including a shipborne terminal (SBT), electronic equipment, and MV-SAT antennas. The scientists will oversee the deployment and operation of this equipment to ensure effective communication and data collection during the mission.





Real-Time Data Transmission: The scientists will establish hybrid communication circuits linking the ships to ISRO's control centres in Bangalore. This setup is essential for real-time monitoring and data transmission, which was successfully implemented during previous missions like Chandrayaan-3.





Dynamic Positioning Support: The ships will utilise a dynamic positioning system to maintain their location at the observation points in the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans. Scientists will manage this system to ensure that the ships remain stable during critical phases of the mission, allowing for accurate tracking of the spacecraft.





Mission Coordination: A team of eight ISRO scientists on each ship will coordinate daily operations, including equipment checks and data collection activities. They will operate the equipment while en route to the observation points, ensuring everything is functioning correctly before the mission begins.





Post-Mission Analysis: After the mission, data collected during the flight will be analysed by these scientists to assess the performance of various systems and contribute to future missions, including the planned manned flight in 2026.