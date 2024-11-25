



Donald Trump's anticipated return to the presidency is expected to significantly impact India's defence sector, opening new avenues for cooperation and arms deals. Here are the key points regarding how Trump's policies may reshape India's defence landscape:





Trump's administration is likely to focus on expediting major arms deals with India, which could resolve long-standing delays in defence contracts. This includes the Indian Air Force's acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), where American contenders like the F-21 and F/A-18 are vying for selection.





A recent $3 billion deal for 31 MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones highlights India's commitment to enhancing its drone capabilities. The assembly of these drones in India, supported by U.S. firms, underscores a deeper industrial collaboration that Trump is expected to bolster.





Trump's administration is anticipated to strengthen the strategic partnership with India, particularly in light of mutual concerns regarding China's growing influence in Asia. This could lead to a more robust defence posture and increased military cooperation between the two nations.





Unlike previous administrations, Trump may exhibit a more pragmatic approach towards India's strategic autonomy, allowing India to maintain its defence relationships with Russia while simultaneously enhancing ties with the U.S..





Trump's "America First" policy aims to boost U.S. manufacturing, which could benefit India's defence sector by encouraging local production and assembly of military equipment. This aligns with India's goal of becoming a manufacturing hub in defence technology.





While there are opportunities for growth in defence partnerships, Trump's policies may also introduce trade challenges for India, particularly if tariffs on Indian exports are implemented as part of his economic agenda.





Trump's second term is poised to foster a closer U.S.-India defense relationship characterized by expedited arms deals and strategic collaboration against common threats. As both nations navigate their geopolitical landscapes, the emphasis on manufacturing and joint production could redefine India's role in global supply chains and enhance its military capabilities.







