



In Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, security forces discovered a terrorist hideout and recovered a cache of ammunition and explosives. The operation included the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the CRPF.



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Handwara area, specifically in the forest region of Mughalpora Kremhora, Kupwara district. This operation, conducted on November 24, 2024, resulted in the recovery of 10 grenades along with a significant cache of ammunition and explosives.





The operation was a coordinated effort involving local police, the Indian Army (15 Rashtriya Rifles), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (92 Battalion) .





Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces undertook a meticulous combing operation which led to the discovery of the hideout .





A police spokesperson stated that this timely intervention has severely impacted terrorist activities in the region, effectively preventing potential threats to local peace and security .





This operation is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in light of recent surges in violence and attacks. The recovery of such a substantial amount of explosives underscores the persistent threat posed by militant groups operating in the area .





Overall, this successful bust not only highlights the proactive measures being taken by security forces but also emphasizes their role in maintaining stability in a region that has faced significant challenges related to terrorism.







