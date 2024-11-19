



The US State Department has declined to comment on the potential deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently detained in California. This decision comes amid ongoing extradition efforts initiated by Indian authorities, particularly the Mumbai Police, who are seeking to bring him back to India to face multiple criminal charges, including a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence and involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.





State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that any comments regarding Anmol Bishnoi's case would be more appropriately addressed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as these agencies have jurisdiction over immigration matters. He emphasized that he would not provide further details since it falls within their purview.





Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained after being found with forged travel documents. His arrest has prompted discussions between FBI officials and Indian security agencies regarding his potential extradition. The Mumbai Police have been proactive in this matter, having already filed a petition to initiate extradition proceedings and issued a Red Corner Notice against him due to his alleged criminal activities.







