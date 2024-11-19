



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the significance of Africa as a pivotal region for future development during his visit to Nigeria on November 17, 2024. This visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years and was part of a broader three-nation tour that includes Brazil and Guyana.





Modi's discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including defense, technology, health, and education. Both leaders expressed a commitment to fulfilling the development aspirations of the Global South and signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster bilateral relations.





Modi highlighted India's efforts to amplify Africa's voice on global platforms, citing the successful inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency last year. He noted that India has opened 18 new embassies across Africa in the past five years, reinforcing its diplomatic presence on the continent.





Modi pointed out that over 200 Indian companies have invested approximately $27 billion in Nigeria, making significant contributions to various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and energy. He also praised the Indian community in Nigeria for their role in the country's development.





In response to recent floods in Nigeria, Modi announced that India would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid, reflecting India's commitment to supporting its partners in times of crisis.





PM Modi acknowledged the longstanding friendship between India and Nigeria, rooted in shared historical struggles for independence. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties as essential components of their relationship.





Prime Minister Modi's statements and actions during his visit underscore India's strategic focus on Africa as a key partner for future growth and development. By enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering economic ties, India aims to position itself as a significant player in addressing the challenges faced by developing nations while promoting mutual prosperity.







