



ISRO is preparing for significant advancements in its space capabilities with multiple upcoming launches, including the highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (Spadex), scheduled for December 20, 2024. This mission marks a pivotal moment for India as it aims to demonstrate autonomous docking technology in space, a critical step towards establishing an Indian space station and enhancing satellite operations.





As part of the mission, ISRO will be splitting up a satellite and then re-uniting it in space. While the technology ISRO is aiming to eventually have is one that will allow it to transfer humans from one vehicle or spacecraft to another, the immediate goal is to enable refuelling of spacecraft to give them a longer life and also transfer other crucial systems to an existing spacecraft, by transporting another to space.





Spadex will involve two satellites, named Chaser and Target, each weighing approximately 400 kg. These satellites will be launched together aboard a PSLV-class rocket and will perform a docking manoeuvre at an altitude of 700 kilometers.





Objectives :





To demonstrate autonomous docking capabilities between two spacecraft

To validate technology for formation flying and remote robotic operations necessary for docking

To develop systems for controlling one spacecraft using another's attitude control system





Successful execution of the Spadex mission would position India alongside nations like the US, Russia, and China in the elite group capable of performing docking operations in space. This capability is essential for future missions involving satellite servicing, space station assembly, and even lunar sample return missions like Chandrayaan-4.





The technology developed through Spadex will not only support India's ambitions for a space station but also enhance operational longevity for geostationary satellites by enabling in-orbit repairs and upgrades. Additionally, it opens pathways for commercial applications in satellite servicing and space debris management.





Upcoming Launches





In addition to Spadex, ISRO is gearing up for several other launches as part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in space exploration. This includes missions that will contribute to India's goals of human spaceflight and lunar exploration.





Another significant mission in ISRO’s immediate pipeline is the launch of the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This dedicated mission will demonstrate precision formation flying between two satellites to create an artificial eclipse, enabling new observations of the Sun's corona.



The Spadex mission represents a significant leap forward in India's space endeavours, showcasing the potential for public-private partnerships within its expanding space sector, particularly with contributions from private companies like Ananth Technologies.







