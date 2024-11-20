



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, on November 19, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 56 years. His arrival was met with a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour, and he was warmly received by Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips, and over a dozen cabinet ministers.





During his two-day visit, Modi will engage in bilateral talks with President Ali to explore ways to strengthen India-Guyana relations. He is also set to address the National Assembly of Guyana and interact with the Indian diaspora, which has a significant presence in the country, numbering around 3,20,000 individuals of Indian origin. A highlight of his visit was the presentation of the "Key to the City of Georgetown" by the Mayor, symbolizing the close ties between the two nations.





Modi's trip is part of a broader three-nation tour that included stops in Nigeria and Brazil. In Guyana, he will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit, focusing on enhancing cooperation among Caribbean nations.







