



India's development of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) is a significant evolution in its maritime defence strategy, reflecting its commitment to strategic autonomy and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. The commissioning of the INS Arighat, alongside the already operational INS Arihant and the upcoming INS Aridhaman, marks a transformative phase in India's naval capabilities, positioning it as a formidable power in the region.





Strategic Importance of SSBNs

Deterrence Capability: The introduction of INS Arighat enhances India's nuclear triad, which allows for strategic nuclear delivery from land, air, and sea. This capability is crucial for deterring potential adversaries, particularly China, which has been expanding its naval presence aggressively in the Indo-Pacific.

Technological Advancements: INS Arighat boasts improved technology over its predecessor, INS Arihant, including the indigenous K-15 ballistic missile with a range of 750 kilometers. This submarine is designed for extended submerged operations, making it an effective second-strike platform essential for India's nuclear deterrence strategy.

Geopolitical Context: As tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific—especially with China's assertive maritime posture—India's SSBNs serve as a counterbalance. While China operates six Jin-class SSBNs with significantly longer-range missiles, India's focus on indigenously developed capabilities highlights its commitment to securing its maritime borders and asserting influence in the region.

Future Developments

Expansion Plans: India plans to construct additional SSBNs, including larger submarines capable of carrying missiles with ranges up to 3,000 kilometers. This expansion will further bolster its second-strike capabilities and enhance deterrence against regional threats.

Indigenous Production: The ongoing development of SSBNs reflects India's shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. With approximately 75% indigenous content in the latest SSBNs, India is moving away from dependence on foreign technologies and systems.

Operational Readiness: The operational deployment of these submarines is critical. INS Arihant and INS Arighat are already engaged in deep-sea patrols, underscoring India's proactive stance in maintaining a credible deterrent posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).



The commissioning of India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arighat, on August 29, 2024, is a pivotal development in the Indo-Pacific security landscape. This move not only enhances India's nuclear deterrence capabilities but also significantly influences regional dynamics involving major powers like China and Pakistan.





INS Arighat bolsters India's nuclear triad, providing a more robust second-strike capability. With the ability to remain submerged for extended periods, it can conduct patrols while ensuring that at least one submarine is always available for deterrence missions. This capability is crucial for maintaining a credible threat against potential aggressors, particularly amid rising tensions with China, which has been expanding its naval presence and capabilities in the region.





The addition of INS Arighat is expected to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. India’s enhanced underwater capabilities position it as a stabilizing force and a net security provider in the region. As India develops its maritime assets, including plans for a third SSBN, INS Aridhaman, it aims to secure its interests and deter threats from adversaries. The strategic significance of these submarines lies not only in their deterrent capabilities but also in their potential to project power and influence across the Indian Ocean and beyond.





China currently operates a fleet of six Jin-class SSBNs with advanced ballistic missile capabilities, significantly outmatching India's K-15 missiles in range. However, India’s focus on indigenously developed technology and its strategic location provide it with unique advantages. While China’s numerical superiority is evident, India seeks to counterbalance this through technological advancements and enhanced operational readiness of its submarines.





The commissioning of INS Arighat intensifies the nuclear competition in the region. Both Pakistan and China are modernizing their nuclear arsenals, which could lead to an arms race that complicates security dynamics further. India's growing capabilities may encourage both adversaries to enhance their own deterrent strategies, potentially leading to increased tensions.





India's naval strategy is evolving to focus more on undersea capabilities as part of its broader military modernization efforts. The upcoming construction of larger submarines capable of carrying ballistic missiles with extended ranges will further solidify India’s strategic position in the Indo-Pacific. However, challenges such as technological advancements, crew training, and maintenance logistics must be addressed to ensure operational effectiveness.





The introduction of INS Arighat into India's naval fleet marks a significant step in enhancing national security and shaping the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific. As India continues to develop its maritime capabilities, it will play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability amidst growing geopolitical competition.







