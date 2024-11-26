First Prototype of 30hp Wankel Rotary Engine (Right)





The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in India has been actively involved in the development and application of Wankel engines, particularly for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced aerospace technologies.





Wankel engines are a type of internal combustion engine characterized by their eccentric rotary design, which converts pressure into rotational motion. This design was pioneered by German engineer Felix Wankel in the 1950s and has various advantages, including a compact size, smooth operation, and fewer moving parts compared to traditional piston engines. However, they typically exhibit lower thermal efficiency and higher emissions, which have limited their widespread adoption in the automotive industry.





NAL's Contributions: Development of UAV Engines





55 hp Wankel Engine: NAL has developed a 55 hp Wankel engine specifically for tactical UAVs used by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This engine has been certified for airworthiness and is part of ongoing efforts to enhance India's indigenous aerospace capabilities.





30 hp Engine for Kamikaze Drones: Recently, NAL introduced a 30 hp Wankel engine for a new class of loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) capable of carrying payloads up to 120 kg, including explosives. These drones are designed for precision strikes and can operate effectively in GPS-denied environments, showcasing the versatility of Wankel engines in modern warfare applications.





NAL is also exploring hybrid configurations combining Wankel engines with electric propulsion systems. This development aims to leverage the strengths of both technologies for enhanced performance in UAVs and cruise missiles.





Facilities And Capabilities





NAL's Rotary Engines and Ceramics Application Laboratory (RECAL) specializes in designing and testing Wankel rotary combustion engines across a power range from 1 to 120 hp. The facility utilizes advanced testing equipment, including engine-propeller thrust test rigs and exhaust gas emission analysers, to ensure high standards of performance and reliability.





Applications





Wankel engines developed by NAL are being adapted for various applications beyond UAVs, including:





- Compact generators - Outboard motors - Powered hang gliders - Hybrid vehicles





These adaptations highlight the engine's potential across multiple sectors due to its favourable power-to-weight ratio and compact design.





NAL's work with Wankel engines underscores their commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India, focusing on developing efficient, high-performance engines suitable for modern military and civilian applications.







