



Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies has recently launched the Sthir Stab 640, a cutting-edge anti-drone system camera, as part of a broader initiative to enhance defence capabilities. This launch occurred alongside three other innovative products developed in collaboration with its subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies, based in Pune.





The Sthir Stab 640 is specifically engineered for use in armoured vehicles, Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs), and boats.





It incorporates an intelligent fibre optic gyro-stabilized system, which provides exceptional situational awareness through automatic search and tracking capabilities. The system is designed to operate effectively across various weapon mounts, accommodating calibres such as 7.62mm, 12.7mm, 20mm, and 30mm.





In addition to the Sthir Stab 640, Zen Technologies introduced:





1. Hawkeye: An advanced anti-drone camera capable of tracking drones up to 15 km in all weather conditions.





2. Barbarik-URCWS: The world's lightest remote-controlled weapon station, designed for precise targeting on ground and naval platforms.





3. Prahasta: An automated quadruped equipped with LIDAR technology for real-time 3D terrain mapping, enhancing mission planning and navigation capabilities.





Zen Technologies' Chairman and Managing Director, Ashok Atluri, emphasized that these innovations represent a significant leap in autonomous defense operations. He stated that the launch aims to raise awareness about the integration of advanced robotics into military operations, thereby improving tactical superiority and operational efficiency for defence forces.





This launch not only showcases Zen Technologies' commitment to enhancing India's defence capabilities but also aligns with the broader "Make in India" initiative aimed at fostering indigenous technology development in defence sectors.







