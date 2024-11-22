



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Guyana marks a significant milestone in India-Guyana relations, being the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 56 years. During this historic trip, which took place on November 20-21, 2024, Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, resulting in the signing of ten key agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across various sectors.





Modi's visit is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as defence, energy, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. The Prime Minister emphasized Guyana's crucial role in India's energy security and outlined plans for a long-term partnership in the hydrocarbons sector.





Signed Agreements: The two nations signed ten Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering diverse areas:





Hydrocarbons: Cooperation on crude sourcing and natural gas.





Agriculture: Initiatives to boost agricultural development and food security.





Healthcare: Agreements to enhance the supply of affordable medicines and establish a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana.





Digital Payments: Deployment of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to facilitate digital transactions.





Defence Cooperation: Continued collaboration in military training and capacity building.





Cultural Exchange: The visit included discussions on cultural cooperation, with plans for exchanges in arts and education, reflecting the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, especially considering the large Indian diaspora in Guyana.





Recognition and Awards: In a gesture of goodwill, PM Modi was conferred with Guyana's highest national award, "The Order of Excellence," becoming only the fourth foreign leader to receive this honor.





Regional Engagement: Modi also co-chaired the second India-CARICOM Summit during his visit, focusing on enhancing ties with Caribbean nations and addressing regional challenges such as climate change and economic cooperation.





Modi's visit to Guyana not only reinforces India's commitment to strengthening ties with Caribbean nations but also highlights the strategic importance of Guyana in India's broader geopolitical framework. The agreements signed during this visit are expected to facilitate significant advancements in mutual trade, energy security, and cultural exchange, thereby laying a strong foundation for future collaboration between India and Guyana.







