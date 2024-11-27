Myanmar's Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing





The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim Khan, has formally requested an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya population. This request was made during Khan's visit to Bangladesh on November 27, 2024, and marks a significant step towards accountability for the military's actions during the 2016-2017 crackdown on the Rohingya, which resulted in over 700,000 people fleeing to Bangladesh due to widespread violence including massacres and sexual assaults.





Khan's request alleges that Min Aung Hlaing is responsible for the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya, which occurred primarily between August and December 2017. This is the first time an arrest warrant has been sought against a senior official from Myanmar by the ICC, indicating a potential shift in international efforts to address impunity for such crimes. The ICC's jurisdiction stems from its previous ruling that it could investigate crimes linked to the Rohingya as they were committed partially in Bangladesh, an ICC member state.





Human rights advocates have welcomed this move as a crucial moment for justice, emphasizing that it sends a strong message to military leaders that they cannot evade accountability. Maria Elena Vignoli from Human Rights Watch stated that this action is vital for the Rohingya community, reinforcing their struggle for justice. The ICC judges will now review the evidence presented by Khan and decide whether to issue the warrant; there is no set timeline for this decision.





In response, Myanmar's military regime has rejected the ICC's jurisdiction, asserting that it does not recognize the court's authority as Myanmar is not a member state. Nonetheless, Khan indicated that further warrants against other military officials may follow as part of ongoing investigations into human rights violations in Myanmar.







