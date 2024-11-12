



Akashteer is an advanced Air Defence Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the Indian Army. Officially launched under Project Akashteer, this system significantly enhances India's air defence capabilities by integrating various surveillance assets, radar systems, and communication technologies into a cohesive operational framework.





The project aligns with India's strategic goals of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, known as Atmanirbharta, and is part of the broader "Make in India" initiative.





Akashteer employs a "bottoms-up" approach to fuse data from multiple air defence sensors across the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF). This integration creates a unified air picture, enhancing situational awareness and coordination during operations.





The system automates data processing, eliminating manual entry and significantly reducing response times. This is crucial in scenarios involving high-speed aerial threats, where an aircraft can cover significant distances in mere seconds.





To improve tactical flexibility, Akashteer decentralizes decision-making authority. This allows frontline units to respond swiftly to threats while minimizing the risks of friendly fire, especially in sensitive border areas.





Utilizing 3D Tactical Radars and Low-Level Lightweight Radars, Akashteer provides a multi-dimensional view of the airspace. This capability supports both strategic planning and immediate response to aerial threats.



Akashteer is tailored for flexible deployment across formations, offering mobile platforms for strike formations and hardened land-based systems for pivot formations. This flexibility allows it to support a wide range of tactical scenarios, reinforcing India’s defensive capabilities on multiple fronts.





The introduction of Akashteer represents a significant leap in India's defence preparedness against modern aerial threats, including missiles and drones. With the successful delivery of 100 units by September 2024, the system is expected to enhance the Indian Army's ability to monitor and secure airspace effectively. The project not only fortifies national security but also underscores India's commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing.





The phased induction of Akashteer systems is underway, with a total of 455 units planned for delivery by March 2027. This rollout will ensure comprehensive air defence coverage across various formations of the Indian Army, further enhancing operational readiness against potential aerial incursions.







