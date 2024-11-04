



On November 4, 2024, China announced that the implementation of the agreement with India to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh is proceeding "smoothly at the moment." This statement was made by Chinese This statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a media briefing, where she emphasized that both Chinese and Indian troops are actively working on the resolutions reached concerning border issues.





On Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media in New Delhi that the Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh.

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.





The disengagement agreement, finalized on October 21, 2024, marked a significant step in addressing the military standoff that began after violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Following this agreement, Indian troops resumed verification patrolling at Depsang on November 2 and at Demchok on November 1. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed these developments, emphasizing that both sides are working under mutually agreed terms to stabilize their border interactions.





While China acknowledged the smooth progress of troop disengagement, it did not provide details regarding the patrolling activities initiated by Indian forces. This lack of comment suggests a cautious approach from China as both countries navigate their complex relationship post-disengagement.







