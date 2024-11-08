



A joint military exercise titled AUSTRAHIND commenced in Pune, India, on November 8, 2024. This exercise marks the third edition of AUSTRAHIND, which aims to enhance military cooperation between India and Australia, focusing on interoperability in sub-conventional operations within semi-urban and semi-desert terrains. The event is scheduled to run until November 21, 2024.





The primary goals of AUSTRAHIND include:





Combat Conditioning and Tactical Training: The exercise will consist of two phases—combat conditioning and tactical training. It will involve drills aimed at responding to terrorist actions, establishing joint operations centres, and conducting counter-terrorism operations such as raids and search-and-destroy missions.





Cross-Training: Troops from both nations will engage in cross-training on weapon systems, counter-IED technologies, canine operations, and combat medical training.





Joint Tactical Drills: The exercise will facilitate the sharing of best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations.





AUSTRAHIND honours the historical ties between India and Australia that date back to World War I and II. Both nations' soldiers fought alongside each other in various campaigns, fostering a bond of mutual respect and trust that continues today. Brigadier Sanjeev Saharan of the Indian Army emphasized this shared history during the opening ceremony.





The exercise involves approximately 255 personnel from both countries. The Indian contingent primarily includes soldiers from the 9 Dogra Battalion, while the Australian Army is represented by members of the 13th Light Horse Regiment. This year's iteration has seen a significant increase in participation compared to previous years, reflecting the growing defence cooperation between India and Australia.





In addition to military training, AUSTRAHIND will feature cultural exchanges that include traditional activities such as dancing and a cricket match between the participating units. This aspect aims to strengthen camaraderie beyond military collaboration.





Overall, 'Exercise AUSTRAHIND' not only enhances military readiness but also reinforces the strategic partnership between India and Australia in addressing common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.







