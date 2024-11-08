



In a significant security operation on November 8, 2024, two terrorists were neutralized in Sopore, located in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. This encounter was the result of a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, initiated after intelligence indicated the presence of terrorists in the area.





The operation commenced following specific intelligence reports about suspicious activities in Panipora, Sopore. The security forces acted on this information, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the terrorists.





Upon being challenged by the forces, the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately. The army responded effectively, resulting in the neutralization of the two individuals involved.





In addition to neutralizing the terrorists, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during the operation. Specific details regarding the types and quantities of these materials have yet to be disclosed as authorities continue their investigation into the identities and affiliations of the terrorists.





This encounter is part of a broader increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple engagements reported recently. Just days prior to this incident, security forces had also neutralized other terrorists in different operations across the region.







