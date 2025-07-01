An illustration of a Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)





A strategic response to emerging Military capabilities





India is indeed developing its own bunker buster missile capability, representing a significant strategic development in response to recent global military operations and evolving regional security challenges. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently working on a modified version of the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile to deliver massive conventional bunker-buster warheads (or Massive Ordnance Penetrator), marking a departure from India's traditional nuclear-focused missile development.





The Agni-V Bunker Buster Project: Technical Specifications





The modified Agni-V bunker buster represents a substantial engineering undertaking with impressive specifications. The missile will carry a 7,500 to 8,000 kilogram conventional warhead, making it one of the most powerful conventional warheads globally. This massive payload is more than three times heavier than the US GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which weighs approximately 2,400 kilograms.





The weapon is designed to penetrate 80 to 100 metres underground before detonating, providing capability against heavily fortified subterranean targets. While the original Agni-V has a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres, the bunker buster variant will have a reduced range of 2,500 kilometres to accommodate the heavier payload. Despite this range reduction, the missile is expected to reach hypersonic speeds between Mach 8 and Mach 20, classifying it as a hypersonic weapon.





Dual Warhead Configuration





The DRDO is developing two distinct variants of the modified Agni-V to address different tactical requirements. The first variant features an airburst warhead designed to detonate above ground targets, creating powerful shock waves and dispersing high-velocity fragments over large surface areas - ideal for neutralising airbases, military convoys, and radar installations.





The second variant is the deep-penetrating bunker buster warhead, specifically engineered to burrow through reinforced concrete and detonate at significant depths underground. This configuration targets command and control centres, missile silos, nuclear storage facilities, and other critical military infrastructure buried beneath layers of protective material.





Addressing Delivery System Limitations





India's decision to develop a missile-delivered bunker buster stems from fundamental limitations in its air force capabilities. Unlike the United States, which possesses B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers capable of delivering the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, India lacks dedicated strategic bomber aircraft. The IAF's current fleet consists primarily of multi-role fighters including Rafale and Su-30MKI aircraft, which cannot carry such massive bunker buster munitions.





This capability gap has been identified as a critical strategic vulnerability. The absence of strategic bombers limits India's ability to conduct long-range, high-impact strikes against heavily defended targets, particularly in contested airspace. By developing a missile-delivered bunker buster, India circumvents the need for expensive bomber aircraft while achieving similar strategic objectives.





Cost-Effectiveness And Operational Flexibility





The missile-based approach offers several advantages over traditional bomber-delivered systems. A single B-2 Spirit bomber costs approximately $2.2 billion, while each GBU-57 bomb costs around $20 million. India's missile-delivered system provides greater flexibility, cost-efficiency, and rapid response capability compared to maintaining an expensive strategic bomber fleet.





The road-mobile, cannisterised launch system of the Agni-V enables rapid deployment and operational flexibility, allowing Indian forces to strike targets from multiple locations without requiring dedicated airbases or extensive logistics support.





Operation Sindoor And Regional Implications





India's own recent military operations have highlighted the importance of deep-strike capabilities. During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India conducted precision strikes against Pakistani military targets in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. While Indian officials explicitly denied striking the Kirana Hills nuclear facility in Pakistan, the operation demonstrated India's growing precision-strike capabilities and willingness to conduct cross-border operations.





The Kirana Hills controversy underscored the strategic importance of bunker buster capabilities. Kirana Hills is reportedly home to Pakistan's nuclear storage facilities and underground tunnels, making it a potential high-value target that would require deep-penetration weapons to neutralise effectively.





Targeting Capabilities





The new Agni-V bunker buster variants will provide India with unprecedented capability to target command and control centres, missile silos, and critical military infrastructure in both Pakistan and China. The 2,500-kilometre range covers most strategic targets in Pakistan and significant portions of Chinese territory, particularly focusing on the Indo-Pacific region where China's military build-up poses growing concerns.





The weapon's precision guidance system, incorporating ring laser gyroscopes and NavIC/GPS augmentation, ensures accuracy within a circular error probable of less than 10 meters, critical for neutralising high-value underground targets.





Deterrence And Strategic Stability





The development represents a significant shift in India's strategic doctrine, moving beyond traditional nuclear deterrence to include conventional precision-strike capabilities against hardened targets. This evolution follows the pattern established by Operation Sindoor, which marked a "new normal" in India's counter-terrorism response and demonstrated willingness to conduct deep-strike operations.





However, the introduction of such powerful conventional weapons also raises questions about strategic stability in South Asia. The capability to neutralize underground nuclear storage facilities or command centres could potentially lower the threshold for conflict initiation while simultaneously complicating enemy decision-making processes.





Engineering Complexities





Developing an effective bunker buster missile presents significant technical challenges. The warhead must be engineered with hardened casings and advanced guidance systems to penetrate reinforced concrete and earth before detonating at precise depths. The missile's hypersonic speed requirements demand sophisticated heat-resistant materials and advanced propulsion systems.





The three-stage solid-fuel design of the Agni-V, combined with extensive use of composite materials to reduce weight, provides the foundation for the bunker buster variant. However, accommodating the massive conventional warhead while maintaining accuracy and range requires substantial modifications to the original design.





Deployment Timeline





While specific deployment timelines remain classified, the accelerated development following recent global events suggests India views this capability as urgent. The DRDO's extensive experience with the Agni-V program, which achieved operational status in 2018 after successful testing, provides a solid foundation for the bunker buster variant.





Conclusion





India's development of the Agni-V bunker buster missile represents a significant evolution in its strategic capabilities, addressing critical gaps in deep-strike capacity while responding to emerging regional threats. The project demonstrates India's commitment to indigenous defence development and strategic autonomy, providing conventional alternatives to nuclear escalation in future conflicts.





The missile's massive conventional warhead, hypersonic speed, and deep-penetration capabilities will substantially enhance India's deterrence posture and operational flexibility. However, the introduction of such powerful conventional weapons also adds new dimensions to regional strategic stability, requiring careful consideration of escalation dynamics and arms control implications.





As global military technology continues advancing and regional security challenges evolve, India's bunker buster capability represents both a technological achievement and a strategic adaptation to 21st-century warfare requirements. The success of this program will likely influence future strategic planning across South Asia and contribute to the ongoing transformation of conventional warfare capabilities in the region.





IDN







