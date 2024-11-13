Armoured vehicles belonging to the Indian army arrayed at a military camp in eastern Ladakh





India and China have completed the first round of coordinated patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, following a significant agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions that have persisted since the violent clashes in 2020. This development marks a notable step towards stabilizing relations between the two countries.





On October 21, 2024, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India and China had reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC. This agreement is a result of extensive negotiations and is expected to facilitate disengagement and resolution of issues that arose during the 2020 border standoff. The agreement specifically pertains to the Demchok and Depsang areas, which have been hotspots for military tensions.





The first coordinated patrol occurred in early November 2024, following successful disengagement talks. Under the terms of the agreement, both nations will conduct one patrol per week in these regions, alternating between Indian and Chinese troops. This arrangement is intended to enhance mutual trust and support ongoing de-escalation efforts.





The border tensions between India and China escalated dramatically after a deadly clash in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, resulting in casualties on both sides. Since then, relations have been strained, with multiple rounds of military standoffs and diplomatic discussions failing to yield substantial progress until now.





To ensure stability along the border, both countries have committed to regular ground-level discussions involving local commanders. These talks will focus on refining patrolling protocols and addressing any remaining issues that may arise as a result of the new arrangements.





The completion of this first round of coordinated patrols signifies a hopeful turn in India-China relations, emphasizing dialogue and cooperation as essential components for maintaining peace along their disputed border.







