



The Taliban has appointed Ikramuddin Kamil, a student who completed his PhD in international law at South Asia University in New Delhi, as the acting consul at Afghanistan's consulate in Mumbai. This proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Indian government. If accepted, it would mark the first official diplomatic appointment by the Taliban in India since they took power in August 2021, following a significant reduction in diplomatic relations between the two nations after the Taliban's takeover.





Kamil, who has been studying in India for seven years, was nominated by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's deputy foreign minister for political affairs. His appointment comes at a time when India is reassessing its diplomatic stance towards Afghanistan amid ongoing humanitarian concerns and security issues. The need for consular services is pressing due to the large Afghan community residing in India, which has been largely unsupported since the previous Afghan government ceased operations in India last year.





The Indian government has not yet made a formal decision regarding Kamil's appointment. However, there are indications that India is gradually opening up to the idea of engaging with the Taliban, particularly following a recent visit by an Indian delegation to Kabul that discussed various bilateral issues. Analysts suggest that this could signal a potential shift towards formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban-led government, as over 30 countries have already accepted Taliban envoys.





The implications of this appointment are significant for both nations, as it may facilitate better communication and support for Afghan citizens in India, especially students and professionals seeking educational and medical services.







