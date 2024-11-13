



The Indian Army is set to complete the evaluation and full-spectrum testing of Zorawar light battle tank, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in 2025.





This tank is specifically engineered for operations in high-altitude regions, particularly in eastern Ladakh, where it will serve as a strategic counter to China's military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This tank is a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities, particularly for operations in high-altitude regions like eastern Ladakh, where it will counter Chinese military deployments.





Developed in response to the Army's requirements for high-altitude battlefields like eastern Ladakh, the tank is a joint project between DRDO and L&T. It is currently undergoing developmental trials and will be handed over for user evaluation shortly.





Key Features of The Zorawar Tank





The Zorawar weighs approximately 25 tons, making it significantly lighter than traditional tanks like the Arjun MBT, T-72 and T-90. This lightweight design enhances its manoeuvrability in challenging terrains.





It incorporates cutting-edge advanced technologies features such as:





Active Protection Systems (APS) for enhanced survivability. Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities for improved battlefield awareness. Amphibious capabilities, allowing it to traverse water bodies and steep inclines effectively. Firepower: The tank is equipped with a 105mm main gun capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles, alongside modular explosive reactive armour for added protection. Designed to be air transportable and amphibious, allowing it to traverse steep mountainous terrain and water bodies more efficiently than heavier tanks like the Arjun MBT, T-72 and T-90.





The Zorawar tank was developed in a record time of about 19 months, showcasing a rapid prototyping approach that has not been typical in India's defence projects. Initial trials have already commenced, with plans for extensive user trials expected to last between 12 to 18 months. The Army anticipates that the Zorawar will be fully inducted by 2027, contingent upon successful completion of these trials.





The first prototype was completed in a record time of about 19 months, showcasing a rapid development cycle compared to previous military projects. Initial field trials have already begun, with the tank successfully firing its weapon system during preliminary tests. Further trials are planned to assess its performance under various conditions, including summer and winter environments. The DRDO aims for the Zorawar to be inducted into the Indian Army by 2027, contingent on the successful completion of user trials which are expected to last between 12 to 18 months.

The Zorawar light tank represents a strategic enhancement for India's military capabilities. Its design focuses on agility and rapid deployment, essential for responding to threats in high-altitude areas where traditional tanks face operational limitations. This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its defence infrastructure amid ongoing tensions with China.





Future Tank





In addition to the Zorawar, there are discussions underway regarding funding a project aimed at developing a futuristic light tank, indicating a strategic shift towards enhancing indigenous defence capabilities. This project is expected to involve significant industry participation, further bolstering India's defence manufacturing sector.





In conclusion, the introduction of the Zorawar light tank represents a critical advancement in India's military capabilities, particularly in high-altitude warfare scenarios, and underscores the country's commitment to developing indigenous defence technologies.







