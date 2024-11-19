



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro to review the recent disengagement process between India and China. This meeting marks the first high-level engagement since the Indian and Chinese militaries completed their disengagement from the friction points of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, an area that had been a source of tension since May 2020 following violent clashes.





During their discussions, both ministers acknowledged the progress made in the disengagement and exchanged views on future steps to enhance bilateral ties. Jaishankar emphasised that while the disengagement phase has concluded, the focus should now shift towards de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and improving overall relations. He noted that it is "reasonable" to expect some improvements in ties but stopped short of suggesting a full reset.





The two sides also discussed reviving various dialogue mechanisms, including talks led by Special Representatives on boundary issues, as previously agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Kazan last month. This indicates a concerted effort to normalize relations following years of strained interactions due to border disputes.





The recent meeting reflects a cautious optimism regarding India-China relations, highlighting both nations' commitment to managing their differences while seeking avenues for cooperation amidst ongoing complexities in their bilateral ties.







