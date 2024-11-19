



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict, although he clarified that there are currently "no specific plans" for India to mediate in the situation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that while Modi's diplomatic engagement is valued, the conditions for effective mediation are not yet present, and any mediation would require the willingness of both Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.





India has been recognized by both Russia and Ukraine as a potential mediator due to its neutral stance and strong diplomatic relations with both parties. Ukraine views Modi as a crucial figure who could facilitate dialogue, particularly after his recent visits to both Kyiv and Moscow. During these visits, Modi urged direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, reinforcing India's commitment to peace and stability in the region.





Putin acknowledged that he maintains regular communication with leaders from India, China, and Brazil regarding the conflict, indicating a recognition of their potential roles in future negotiations. However, he reiterated that any mediation efforts would depend on the desire of Ukraine to engage in talks.





While Modi's rapport with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen as advantageous for promoting dialogue, Peskov stated that without preconditions conducive to negotiations, formal mediation efforts are unlikely at this time.







