



President Droupadi Murmu recently highlighted India's emergence as a significant defence manufacturing hub during her address at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. She emphasized that India is evolving into a reliable defence partner and a major exporter of defence equipment, reflecting a broader trend of indigenization and self-reliance in the country's defence sector.





India's defence exports have surged by 30 times over the past decade, with the country now exporting to over 100 nations. This growth has been significantly aided by the Make in India initiative, which encourages domestic production and innovation in defence technologies.





The President noted that Indian defence companies are adopting the latest technologies, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). She mentioned organizations like HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) as setting new benchmarks in the industry.





Murmu stressed the importance of preparing for emerging national security challenges, including cyber warfare and climate change. She called for a deep understanding of both national and global issues to effectively tackle these challenges.





The President also acknowledged the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, noting their significant contributions and leadership roles within various military units.





President Murmu's remarks underscore India's strategic shift towards becoming a key player in global defence manufacturing, fostering innovation while addressing contemporary security challenges.







