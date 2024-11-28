



On August 6, 2024, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Parliament regarding the escalating political crisis in Bangladesh, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread protests. The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by significant unrest since the January elections, which led to deep political divides and violent demonstrations against the government.





The protests began over a controversial job quota system and escalated into a mass uprising demanding Hasina's resignation. This unrest culminated in violent clashes, including attacks on police stations and public infrastructure, resulting in over 300 deaths.





Jaishankar emphasized that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with the Bangladesh Army. He assured that India is prepared to assist in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, many of whom are students.





Approximately 20,000 Indians reside in Bangladesh, with around 8,000 having returned to India as a precautionary measure. The Indian government is actively working to ensure the safety of its citizens and has heightened alertness among border forces due to potential spill-over effects from the crisis.





Jaishankar noted that there are concerns regarding anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh but expressed confidence that any new government would continue to engage positively with India. He highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations despite the current turmoil.





Jaishankar's address was part of an all-party meeting attended by leaders from various political factions, including opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi. The meeting aimed to foster a unified approach towards addressing the challenges posed by the situation in Bangladesh.







