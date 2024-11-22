



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, has recently reiterated the urgent need for reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC). During a series of addresses, he emphasized that the current structure of the UNSC is outdated and does not reflect the geopolitical realities of today's world.





Harish noted that the UNSC has not undergone significant reforms since 1965, which has led to a disconnect between its operations and contemporary global dynamics. He stated, "The world of today is vastly different from the world of 1945," highlighting the need for a council that is representative of current international relations.





Obstacles to Reform: He identified three main challenges hindering progress:





1. Ineffective Negotiation Process: The Intergovernmental Negotiation (IGN) process has been largely unproductive, characterized by mere exchanges of statements without concrete outcomes





2. Status Quo Bias: Some countries, particularly existing permanent members, resist changes that could allow for new permanent seats, fearing that their influence might diminish





3. Lack of Global South Representation: Harish stressed that effective representation for developing nations is essential for the legitimacy and efficacy of the UNSC





As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary, Harish urged member states to engage constructively in negotiations to achieve meaningful reform. He argued that maintaining the status quo undermines the credibility of the UN and called for a system that is "fit for purpose" in addressing modern challenges.





In his remarks, Harish also advocated for equitable distribution of veto power among all permanent members, arguing that if veto rights exist, they should be shared fairly to prevent unilateral dominance in decision-making processes.





Harish's calls for UNSC reform reflect a broader consensus among many nations regarding the necessity of updating international governance structures to better align with contemporary global realities. His emphasis on inclusivity and representation underscores India's commitment to fostering a more equitable multilateral system.







