



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a significant address to the National Assembly of Guyana on November 21, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 50 years. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of universal cooperation and highlighted that "this is not time for conflict; this is the time to identify the conditions that create conflicts and remove them" .





Modi recalled the deep-rooted historical connections between India and Guyana, focusing on shared democratic values and human-centric approaches that unite the two nations despite their geographical distance .





He reiterated India's commitment to peace and cooperation, stating that India does not pursue expansionism or resource capturing, but rather aims to serve humanity as a "Vishwabandhu" (friend to the world) .





The Prime Minister called for prioritizing women-led development as a pathway to global progress and prosperity, urging for enhanced exchanges in education and innovation between India and Guyana .





Modi expressed India's steadfast support for the Caribbean region and acknowledged Guyana's potential as a bridge for opportunities between India and Latin America .





He concluded his address by quoting Chhedi Jagan, a notable figure in Guyana's history, emphasizing the need to learn from past experiences to build a stronger future .





This address underscores India's strategic diplomatic engagement with Caribbean nations and reflects Modi's broader vision of fostering global unity through cooperation rather than conflict.







