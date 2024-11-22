



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently engaged in significant discussions with his counterparts from South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus held in Vientiane, Laos. This meeting, which took place on November 21, 2024, was part of his broader diplomatic efforts to enhance defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





In his meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, Rajnath Singh highlighted the potential for growth in co-production and co-development within the defence manufacturing sectors of both nations. He invited South Korean companies to invest in India's defence corridors, emphasizing the opportunities available for establishing manufacturing facilities in India. Both ministers acknowledged the positive trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to advance their collaboration through established mechanisms like the Defence Policy Dialogue, with the next session scheduled for December 2024.





During discussions with Australian Defence Minister Pat Conroy, Singh reflected on the robust partnership between India and Australia, particularly regarding stability and security in the Indian Ocean region. He noted significant progress in defence engagements and exchanged an implementing arrangement on air-to-air refuelling, which aims to enhance interoperability between their air forces. Both sides expressed a commitment to elevate their defence relationship further through bilateral and regional cooperation.





In his meeting with New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins, Singh underscored the shared democratic values and governance traditions that underpin their bilateral relationship. He called for the early finalization of a Defence Cooperation Agreement to strengthen ongoing collaborations, particularly in shipbuilding, where India has notable capabilities.





Apart from these meetings, Rajnath Singh also met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin, where they discussed advancements in the India-US defence partnership and collaboration on various strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.





These engagements reflect India's commitment to fostering strong defence ties with key partners in the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing mutual security interests amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.







