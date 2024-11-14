



India is facing further delays in receiving the final two units of the Russian S-400 air defence system, with delivery now expected to extend into early 2026. This setback comes after an initial expectation that these units would arrive by 2025. The delays are attributed to ongoing disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has severely impacted Russia's military production and logistics capabilities.





India's procurement of the S-400 system began with a significant deal signed in 2018, valued at approximately $5.43 billion for five units. The first unit was delivered in December 2021, followed by two more units in 2022 and 2023, enhancing India's air defence capabilities against potential threats from both Pakistan and China. The S-400 system is known for its advanced technology, capable of tracking and neutralizing various aerial threats at ranges of up to 400 kilometers.





The delay in the final delivery raises concerns within the Indian Air Force (IAF), particularly as regional security tensions remain high, especially along the northern border with China. The IAF is reportedly exploring alternative air defense solutions to maintain operational readiness during this extended wait. The challenges posed by these delays highlight the importance of a robust air defence strategy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





As India anticipates the completion of its S-400 deployment, it may also consider bolstering its defence capabilities through additional systems or indigenous development initiatives. The strategic significance of fully operationalizing the S-400 units remains critical for India's national security posture in an increasingly complex regional environment.







