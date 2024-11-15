



Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has praised Tulsi Gabbard's clarity and perspective, particularly regarding her views on India. Gabbard, recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence by President-elect Donald Trump, has a notable history of engagement with Indian issues and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sachdev emphasized that Gabbard has been "clear-headed" on matters related to India, suggesting a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape involving the U.S.-India relationship and regional dynamics in South Asia.





Gabbard's connection to India is not merely political; it is also personal and cultural. As the first Hindu elected to the U.S. Congress, she has expressed admiration for Indian culture and has participated in events aimed at strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora. Her past interactions with Indian officials and her support from individuals linked to Hindu nationalist movements have further solidified her standing as a figure of interest in U.S.-India relations.





Her appointment comes at a time when U.S. foreign policy is under scrutiny, especially concerning its approach to India amidst rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. Gabbard's isolationist stance and criticism of U.S. military interventions may influence her approach to intelligence matters involving India, potentially prioritizing diplomatic engagement over military action.







