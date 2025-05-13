



On May 13, 2025, Indian security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating Shahid Kuttay, the chief of The Resistance Front (TRF)-a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy-and two other terrorists during 'Operation Keller' in the Shopian district.





Acting on precise intelligence from a Rashtriya Rifles unit about terrorist presence in the Shoekal Keller area, the Indian Army initiated a search and destroy operation. The encounter escalated when the terrorists opened heavy fire, resulting in a fierce firefight that led to the deaths of all three militants. Their bodies were later recovered from dense forest vegetation.





Shahid Kuttay was a high-value target, directly implicated in several major attacks. He orchestrated the firing at Danish Resort on April 8, 2024, injuring two German tourists and a local driver. He was also responsible for the assassination of a BJP Sarpanch in Heerpora, Shopian, on May 18, 2024, and is suspected in the killing of a Territorial Army personnel at Behibagh, Kulgam, on February 3, 2025.





The TRF, under Kuttay’s leadership, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a Nepali national-the deadliest incident in the Kashmir Valley since Pulwama in 2019.





In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches and identities of three suspects: Hussain Thoker (a local from Anantnag), Ali Bhai (alias Talha Bhai), and Hasim Musa (alias Suleiman), the latter two believed to be Pakistani nationals. All were affiliated with LeT, and a bounty of ₹20 lakh was announced for information leading to their capture. Security agencies circulated posters across Shopian and other districts to solicit public cooperation, assuring confidentiality for informants.





Operation Keller’s success follows closely on the heels of Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam massacre. Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on nine high-value terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting infrastructure linked to LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





These strikes marked a significant escalation in India’s counterterrorism strategy and reportedly resulted in the elimination of nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases, including Bhawalpur (Jaish headquarters) and Muridke (a major LeT training center).





The elimination of Shahid Kuttay and his associates represents a major setback for the TRF and LeT’s operational capabilities in the region. It also underscores the Indian security establishment’s intensified resolve and operational effectiveness in neutralising high-profile terror threats, particularly in the wake of recent escalations and cross-border tensions.





