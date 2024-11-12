

India marks another milestone in its defence export as it shipped the first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia. This is the second missile system to have been exported.

India has made a significant advancement in its defence exports by shipping the first battery of the Akash air defence missile system to Armenia. This shipment marks a milestone as Armenia becomes the first foreign buyer of this indigenously developed missile system.

Manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), each battery of Akash weapon system is accompanied by a single Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each.





The Akash missile system is designed to engage various aerial threats, including fighter jets, cruise missiles, and drones, within a range of up to 25 kilometers. Each battery includes a Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers, each equipped with three missiles. The system is noted for its quick response time and high mobility, allowing it to be deployed on both wheeled and tracked vehicles.





Armenia had signed a deal with India in 2022 for 15 Akash missile systems, valued at approximately $720 million (around ₹6,000 crore). This deal reflects India's growing capabilities in defence technology and its expanding arms export portfolio.





The Akash system is produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), with an impressive indigenous content of over 96%. The project emphasizes India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





This shipment not only enhances Armenia's air defence capabilities but also signifies India's strategic move to strengthen defence ties with countries in the region. Historically, Armenia has relied heavily on Russian arms; however, this deal indicates a shift towards diversifying its military procurement sources.





Moreover, the successful export of the Akash missile system could pave the way for future contracts with other nations, as countries like Egypt and Vietnam have shown interest in acquiring similar systems.





The delivery of the Akash missile system to Armenia is a very encouraging event for India's defence export strategy, showcasing its technological advancements and fostering international military cooperation.







