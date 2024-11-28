



India has successfully conducted a test of its K-4 nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the newly commissioned INS Arighaat. This test, carried out on November 27, 2024, in the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam, marks a significant advancement in India's nuclear deterrence capabilities and validates its second-strike capability against potential nuclear threats.





The K-4 missile has a range of 3,500 kilometers, allowing it to strike deep into adversarial territories, including regions within China and Pakistan. It is designed to carry nuclear warheads and is powered by solid fuel, ensuring reliable performance during launches.





The INS Arighaat is India's second nuclear-powered submarine, following the INS Arihant. It is equipped to carry four K-4 missiles or twelve K-15 missiles, significantly enhancing India's sea-based nuclear deterrent capabilities. This submarine was inducted into service in August 2024 and represents a leap forward in India's strategic defence posture.





The successful launch of the K-4 missile underscores India's commitment to maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent. Submarine-launched systems like the K-4 are particularly valuable as they can remain hidden underwater, making them difficult for adversaries to detect and neutralize. This capability ensures that India can respond effectively even after a potential first strike.





India plans to conduct additional tests of the K-4 missile system as part of ongoing efforts to enhance its naval capabilities. The successful integration of this missile into the Indian Navy's arsenal is crucial for strengthening its nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles and air-launched nuclear weapons, thereby ensuring a robust retaliatory capability in case of a nuclear conflict.





India's development of a credible second-strike capability, particularly through its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) like the K-4, has significant strategic implications for regional security dynamics, especially in relation to its adversaries, China and Pakistan.

Enhanced Deterrence

The successful testing of the K-4 missile from the INS Arighaat enhances India's nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles, air-launched nuclear weapons, and now a more robust sea-based component. This diversification of delivery systems is crucial for ensuring that India can retaliate effectively in the event of a nuclear strike, thus reinforcing its deterrent posture against potential aggressors.

With the commissioning of INS Arighaat, India moves closer to achieving Continuous At-Sea Deterrence (CASD), where at least one nuclear-armed submarine is operationally deployed at all times. This capability significantly complicates the strategic calculations of adversaries by ensuring that India can respond to a first strike with devastating force.

India's second-strike capability is designed to maintain a strategic balance in South Asia, particularly against the backdrop of China's growing military capabilities and Pakistan's pursuit of full-spectrum deterrence. By enhancing its sea-based deterrence, India positions itself as a stabilizing force in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and strengthens its partnerships with allies such as the United States and Japan.

The development of advanced SLBMs like the K-4 not only enhances India's deterrent capabilities but also reflects significant technological progress in indigenous defence production. This self-reliance in defence technology strengthens India's position as a responsible nuclear power and enhances its military readiness amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.

The deployment of SSBNs serves as a powerful strategic signal to both regional and global actors about India's commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent. It underscores India's resolve to protect its national interests and maintain stability in an increasingly multipolar world where nuclear capabilities are a critical factor in international relations.

India's second-strike capability through submarine-launched missiles like the K-4 represents a pivotal enhancement of its strategic posture. While it bolsters deterrence and regional stability, it also risks escalating nuclear competition within South Asia, necessitating careful management of regional security dynamics to avoid miscalculations and unintended escalations.





The K-4 missile test from INS Arighaat not only reinforces India's strategic defence initiatives but also enhances its overall military readiness in an increasingly complex regional security environment.







