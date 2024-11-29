



Pakistan has firmly rejected the proposed hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) communicated this decision to the International Cricket Council (ICC) just ahead of a crucial board meeting aimed at resolving scheduling issues related to the tournament.





The PCB has stated unequivocally that it will not accept a hybrid model, which would involve hosting some matches at neutral venues, particularly for games involving India. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the entire tournament should be hosted in Pakistan, asserting, "The Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan" .





The PCB views the hybrid model as granting preferential treatment to India, which has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks due to ongoing political tensions. The board has indicated that if India cannot play in Pakistan, then similar hybrid arrangements should apply to all ICC events held in India until 2031 .





The PCB has requested clarity from the ICC regarding whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided any official documentation from the Indian government prohibiting their team from traveling to Pakistan. According to ICC regulations, such directives must be submitted in writing .





While acknowledging India's significant role in generating revenue for ICC events, the PCB reminded the council of Pakistan's contributions through its matches against India. They argue for equitable treatment in hosting arrangements .





The rejection of the hybrid model comes amid reports of unrest in Islamabad and speculation about potential neutral venues for matches involving India. The ICC is under pressure to find a resolution that accommodates both teams while ensuring the tournament proceeds smoothly. The PCB's stance indicates a commitment to fairness and equal treatment in international cricket, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions that continue to affect sporting relations between India and Pakistan .





As discussions continue, all eyes will be on the ICC's upcoming board meeting to see how they address this impasse and whether alternative solutions can be found that satisfy both cricket boards.







