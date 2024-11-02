



An Indian Army contingent of 25 personnel has departed for Cijantung, Jakarta, Indonesia, to participate in the 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti 24. This exercise is scheduled to take place from November 1 to 12, 2024.





The primary aim of Garud Shakti 24 is to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the special forces of India and Indonesia. The exercise will involve various activities, including:





- Planning and execution of special operations - Orientation in advanced special forces skills - Sharing information on weapons, equipment, and tactics - Joint practice of special forces operations in jungle terrain - Validation exercises integrating basic and advanced skills





The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side includes 40 personnel from the Special Forces Kopassus. This collaboration aims to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and foster deeper ties between the two nations.





Garud Shakti 24 follows a series of joint military exercises that India has conducted with various countries, including a recent exercise with the United States. Such exercises are part of India's broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities and establish stronger defence partnerships globally.







