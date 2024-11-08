



India has voted against a United Nations resolution concerning conventional arms control, a proposal put forward by Pakistan and Syria. This resolution, which emphasises the importance of managing conventional arms at regional and sub-regional levels to enhance peace and security, received overwhelming support, with 179 member states voting in favour and Israel abstaining. India stood alone as the sole dissenting voice in this vote, highlighting a significant divergence from the international consensus on the issue.





The resolution underscores the critical role that conventional arms control plays in fostering both regional and international peace, particularly in the context of post-Cold War threats that predominantly arise within specific regions. It advocates for urgent consideration of arms control initiatives, particularly in volatile areas like South Asia, where military tensions are prevalent.





The First Committee of the UNGA deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community.

The resolution recognises the "crucial role of conventional arms control in promoting regional and international peace and security."

"Convinced that conventional arms control needs to be pursued primarily in the regional and sub-regional contexts since most threats to peace and security in the post- cold-war era arise mainly among states located in the same region or sub-region," the resolution said.

It notes "with particular interest the initiatives taken in this regard in different regions of the world, in particular the consultations among a number of Latin American countries and the proposals for conventional arms control made in the context of South Asia, and recognising, in the context of this subject, the relevance and value of conventional arms control in regional security."





By opposing the resolution, India appears to be signalling its reluctance to engage in frameworks that it perceives as potentially undermining its national security interests, especially given the historical context of its relations with Pakistan. The resolution's calls for cooperation and arms control initiatives may be viewed by India as an attempt by Pakistan to gain diplomatic leverage on security matters within the region.





The resolution, "believing that militarily significant states and states with larger military capabilities have a special responsibility in promoting such agreements for regional security," decided to give "urgent consideration to the issues involved in conventional arms control at the regional and sub-regional levels."







