



Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) has recently achieved two significant milestones that mark crucial advancements in its semiconductor initiatives, particularly in collaboration with TATA Electronics in India, EE Times reported.





PSMC received the first instalment of its Fab IP payment from TATA Electronics, which is a pivotal step in their joint venture to establish India's first 12-inch wafer fabrication facility. This payment is part of a broader agreement that includes consulting services and technology transfer, with PSMC expecting to generate over NT$20 billion (approximately USD 620 million) from this venture over the next few years. The funds will facilitate the design and construction phases of the new fab, which aims to be operational by 2026.





Concurrently, PSMC is set to commence mass production of high-capacity interposers, which have successfully passed customer validation tests. These interposers are designed to meet the growing demand for AI computing power and are expected to be ready for shipment by the end of this year. PSMC’s innovative Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology will support the production of four-layer DRAM wafer stacks, further enhancing its capabilities in the semiconductor market.





The partnership with TATA Electronics not only underscores PSMC's commitment to expanding its footprint in India but also aligns with India's ambitions to become a significant player in the global semiconductor industry. The collaboration is expected to create over 20,000 jobs and foster a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India, leveraging local talent and government support for infrastructure development.





PSMC's proactive measures include deploying specialized engineering teams to assist TATA Electronics at their facilities in Mumbai and Dholera Science Park, Gujarat. This hands-on approach is aimed at ensuring effective technology transfer and operational readiness for the new fab.





PSMC's dual achievements in securing Fab IP payments and advancing interposer production highlight its strategic growth trajectory and commitment to enhancing semiconductor manufacturing capabilities both locally in Taiwan and internationally through partnerships like that with TATA Electronics.







