



India has officially welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which came into effect on November 27, 2024. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed support for the truce, emphasizing India's long-standing call for de-escalation and dialogue in the region. The MEA's statement highlighted hopes that this agreement would foster peace and stability in the wider Middle East.





The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, aims to end a prolonged conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement on both sides. Under the terms of the agreement, Israeli troops will withdraw to their side of the border, while Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers are set to be deployed in southern Lebanon. The deal also stipulates that Hezbollah must cease its armed presence in the area.





India's position is particularly relevant given its concerns about the safety of its expatriates in Lebanon and Israel amid escalating tensions. The Indian government had previously condemned attacks on UN peacekeeping forces, which include Indian personnel, underscoring its commitment to regional stability.





Israeli officials have reiterated their right to respond to any violations of the ceasefire, indicating ongoing tensions despite the agreement. Reports of ceasefire violations have already emerged from Lebanon.







